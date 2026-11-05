Anger over $15,000 School Board trip in Buffalo

Jim Fink - WBEN

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - An expensive trip is causing another controversy on the Buffalo School Board.

The Buffalo school district will spend up to $15,000 to send three Board members to Scottsdale, Ariz. to attend a vendor conference.

"To me, it's shameful," said School Board member Larry Scott with WBEN on Thursday.

The conference is put on by WozEd, a technology vendor the district has a multi-million dollar contract with.

"We are running recurring deficits, upsetting thousands of students and families about school closures, people are already mistrusting of this Board," Scott said. "Here we are sending Board members and staff on a trip for a vendor that we have a contract with."

Scott feels the district hasn't gained anything by attending past conferences put on by WozEd, and feels it's something the Board could easily cut out to save money in a time of financial strain.

Board President Kathy Evans Brown will attend the conference alongside board members Stephon Wright and “Muki” Hawkins, who is facing two lawsuits from district employees who are accusing him of sexual harassment.

The Board is scheduled to meet Friday evening to talk about a travel policy going forward.

