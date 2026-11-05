7 Brew Coffee coming to McKinley Mall outparcel

7 Brew Coffee

Blasdell, N.Y. (WBEN) - 7 Brew Coffee, the national chain, is continuing its aggressive local expansion pace by targeting a McKinley Mall outparcel for its newest location.

As a prelude to 7 Brew Coffee debut in Blasdell, the former KeyBank branch at 1080 McKinley Parkway sold for $1.55 million with investors 1080 McKinley Parkway LLC buying the building.

7 Brew Coffee is on pace to open the McKinley Parkway site later this year, or by early 2027.

The new location is expected to hire 75 people on a full and part time basis.

7 Brew Coffee is best know for its wide variety of coffee and other drinks. The chain has 950 locations across the counry.

Locally, 7 Brew Coffee has sites in Amherst, Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, Dunkirk and Lockport.