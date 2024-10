Spectacular weather continues into work week before much cooler air takes hold

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The spectacular fall weather Buffalo-Niagara experienced Saturday will continue for Bills game day Sunday and into the coming work week.

Strong high pressure will remain draped across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic States through Tuesday, National Weather Service forecasters say, while continuing to provide our region with spectacular weather, including a continued day to day warming trend that will allow high temperatures to reach to around 20 degrees above normal by Tuesday.

Photo credit AccuWeather.com

Fair and warm weather will be the order of the day for the Bills-Titans game Sunday with high temps into the mid-upper 60's immediately downwind of the lakes and across the higher terrain, and into the lower 70's elsewhere where a few of our normally warmer spots may possibly even tickle the 75 degree mark.

Fair weather continues for the region through Tuesday with highs expected in the 70's, forecasters say.

Wednesday will remain a warm day, with a strong cold front bringing the likelihood of some showers as it crosses our region later in the day or night, with much cooler weather then following for the balance of the week.

Photo credit AccuWeather.com

The forecast calls for seasonably cool conditions with highs averaging in the lower 50's for Thursday and Friday with a warming trend to follow into the weekend.