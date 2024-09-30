Selfless Among Us: Diana Augspurger of Buffalo Community Boathouse

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - "There is nothing more healing than being on the water."

Diana Augspurger has not only been sailing around Buffalo and Lake Erie for over 20 years, she knows the healing properties that come with the activity.

Three years ago, after starting Buffalo Community Boathouse - a 501(c)3 - to get underserved children out on the water, she was asked to put a program together for veterans who wanted to learn how to sail.

"The first year, ten people came aboard. They loved it so much that I tried to find a way to keep it going," she told WBEN.

Augspurger received an email that winter. Someone asked if they would be able to sail the following summer because the program saved their life.

“I immediately became incredibly invested in making sure that happened,” she explained.

One of the participants who could no longer sail donated his boat, a Catalina 30, for the sole purpose of a program for veterans. “With that," she said, "I had a boat and a passion to make it happen. That’s all it took to get it off the ground.”

Photo credit Diana Augspurger

The program is not limited to veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but she said it very effective for veterans with PTSD.

“When you get out on the water in a sailboat, you really don’t think about anything on shore at all because there are things that need to be done on a boat. It’s very different from a power boat. A sailboat needs attention. Things have to be grinded in. Things have to be adjusted to keep moving. If you’re paying attention to the boat, you forget everything else. You have a sense of purpose. And, there’s nothing more healing than being on the water.”

This year, about 30 people registered for the Veterans Afloat program , which is 100% free. The boat was going out about five times a week.

Photo credit Diana Augspurger

Anyone can register for the program at any time of year at BuffaloCommunityBoathouse.org . Look for the tab that says ‘Veterans Afloat.’ Registration takes two to three minutes. Proof of service is required.

Augspurger is doing this with little resources.

“I’m winging it, but when people hear what I’m doing, they chip in where they can.” To help defray expenses, Dale’s Marine on the Buffalo River donated a boat slip one season. She has been given free winter storage this year. Some boatyard workers have done electrical work on the boat at a greatly reduced cost.

The boat's name is 'Tango Yankee.' That's military speak for thank you.

Augspurger is honored to be recognized as 'Selfless Among Us.' But she said the veterans are the heroes, even as they would argue that the people who didn't make it home are the real heroes. "I feel very privileged to be able to do this for them. They are wonderful people. All of them."

Photo credit Diana Augspurger; a sample of the many soldiers who have lost their battle with PTSD

September is Suicide Prevention Month, bringing awareness to the growing crisis among U.S. military veterans, a population disproportionately affected by mental health issues and tragically high suicide rates.