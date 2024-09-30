Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBEN 930AM

    Selfless Among Us: Diana Augspurger of Buffalo Community Boathouse

    By Susan Rose,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHjQ7_0vokLUDX00

    Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - "There is nothing more healing than being on the water."

    Diana Augspurger has not only been sailing around Buffalo and Lake Erie for over 20 years, she knows the healing properties that come with the activity.

    Three years ago, after starting Buffalo Community Boathouse - a 501(c)3 - to get underserved children out on the water, she was asked to put a program together for veterans who wanted to learn how to sail.

    "The first year, ten people came aboard. They loved it so much that I tried to find a way to keep it going," she told WBEN.

    Augspurger received an email that winter. Someone asked if they would be able to sail the following summer because the program saved their life.

    “I immediately became incredibly invested in making sure that happened,” she explained.

    One of the participants who could no longer sail donated his boat, a Catalina 30, for the sole purpose of a program for veterans. “With that," she said, "I had a boat and a passion to make it happen. That’s all it took to get it off the ground.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PvGg_0vokLUDX00
    Photo credit Diana Augspurger

    The program is not limited to veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but she said it very effective for veterans with PTSD.

    “When you get out on the water in a sailboat, you really don’t think about anything on shore at all because there are things that need to be done on a boat. It’s very different from a power boat. A sailboat needs attention. Things have to be grinded in. Things have to be adjusted to keep moving. If you’re paying attention to the boat, you forget everything else. You have a sense of purpose. And, there’s nothing more healing than being on the water.”

    This year, about 30 people registered for the Veterans Afloat program , which is 100% free. The boat was going out about five times a week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6DZF_0vokLUDX00
    Photo credit Diana Augspurger

    Anyone can register for the program at any time of year at BuffaloCommunityBoathouse.org . Look for the tab that says ‘Veterans Afloat.’ Registration takes two to three minutes. Proof of service is required.

    Augspurger is doing this with little resources.

    “I’m winging it, but when people hear what I’m doing, they chip in where they can.” To help defray expenses, Dale’s Marine on the Buffalo River donated a boat slip one season. She has been given free winter storage this year. Some boatyard workers have done electrical work on the boat at a greatly reduced cost.

    The boat's name is 'Tango Yankee.' That's military speak for thank you.

    Augspurger is honored to be recognized as 'Selfless Among Us.' But she said the veterans are the heroes, even as they would argue that the people who didn't make it home are the real heroes. "I feel very privileged to be able to do this for them. They are wonderful people. All of them."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Bgme_0vokLUDX00
    Photo credit Diana Augspurger; a sample of the many soldiers who have lost their battle with PTSD

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, bringing awareness to the growing crisis among U.S. military veterans, a population disproportionately affected by mental health issues and tragically high suicide rates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Local preservation group looking to give Buffalo churches landmark status
    WBEN 930AM9 days ago
    Orchard Park businesses hoping for zoning law changes around new Bills stadium
    WBEN 930AM13 days ago
    Driver dead, 3-year-old seriously injured in Amherst crash
    WBEN 930AM8 days ago
    Niagara Falls, LaSalle residents furious over rat infestation
    WBEN 930AM13 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Abduction outside Walden Galleria Monday
    WBEN 930AM6 days ago
    Man Riding E-Bike Killed in North Tonawanda Crash
    WBEN 930AM14 days ago
    Amherst Concerned Citizens are presenting survey results at board meeting
    WBEN 930AM1 day ago
    Eastern Hills Mall project hitting a snag?
    WBEN 930AM8 days ago
    Arrest made in fatal Jersey Street shooting
    WBEN 930AM12 days ago
    Search warrant leads to arrest
    WBEN 930AM9 days ago
    New phishing threatens to expose embarrassing images
    WBEN 930AM12 days ago
    West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, September 27th, 2024
    WBEN 930AM5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Arrest in NT day care probe
    WBEN 930AM13 days ago
    Buffalo native riding out Helene in Sarasota
    WBEN 930AM6 days ago
    NYSEG addressing customer concerns over higher utility bills
    WBEN 930AM7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Local farms ripe for picking as fall season begins
    WBEN 930AM13 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Two children hospitalized in crash at controversial Grand Island intersection
    WBEN 930AM2 days ago
    Buffalo-based Eight Days of Hope getting ready to deploy to three areas in aftermath of Helene
    WBEN 930AM2 days ago
    Fluoride to return to Buffalo water supply Tuesday
    WBEN 930AM10 days ago
    Enforcement of school bus arm cameras underway in Buffalo
    WBEN 930AM1 day ago
    Buffalo attorney pushes back against fluoride returning to city's water
    WBEN 930AM6 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Arrests made in Kenney Park graffiti
    WBEN 930AM6 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Weekend closures taking place on North, South Grand Island Bridges
    WBEN 930AM12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy