Nancy Harty

A national search for Chicago’s next police superintendent has found three finalists - all from within the department.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability voted Thursday night to nominate the candidates who one member called outstanding.

They are: First Deputy Superintendent Antoinette Ursitti, Chief of Community Policing Angel Novalez and Counterterrorism Bureau Chief Chris Papaioannou.

All three have been with the department for at least 20 years.

They were chosen from a field of 46 applicants after more than two dozen public listening sessions.

Larry Snelling retired as superintendent in July.

Mayor Brandon Johnson now has 30 days to make his choice or reject all three and tell the commission to start another search.