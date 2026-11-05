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Chicago

Family, friends remember violence interventionist killed in shooting

By Andrew Dahn,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLEbJ_1Go01bUW00
Andy Dahn WBBM

Those who knew and worked with a violence interventionist on Chicago’s South Side say they plan to work even harder in light of his murder over the weekend.

A massive batch of balloons taking to the skies here outside of Integrity and Fidelity, the violence prevention organization Andre Thomas founded back in 2021.

“Today is a tough day for the community, whether it’s Chicago, Chicago Heights, Matteson. Dre has had a long journey in this CVI work.”

The 57-year-old was found shot to death in his Chicago Heights office on Saturday, and so far, no arrests have been made.

17th Ward Alderman David Moore calls it a senseless act of violence, and major loss for all of Chicago.

“But, it’s not going to be a loss if those that they trained, those that he taught take upon his mantle and follow his teachings in what he was trying to do and help save other lives.”

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