Man on electric scooter killed in collision with Chicago police vehicle

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CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) A 39-year-old man riding an electric scooter was struck and killed by a Chicago police vehicle early Thursday, leaving investigators to piece together what happened on a residential street less than a mile from police headquarters. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Bridgeport, according to Chicago police. Two officers were traveling north in a marked patrol vehicle when it collided with the man, who was riding a stand-up electric scooter, police said. Chicago Fire Department personnel transported the man to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Both officers were also taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police have not disclosed the extent of their injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

Questions remain about the collision

Police have not explained what led to the crash, how fast the patrol vehicle was traveling or whether the officers were responding to an emergency at the time. Authorities have also not disclosed the direction the scooter rider was traveling or whether either party had the right of way. The collision happened several blocks northwest of Chicago Police Department headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. The department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating. Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability also has a role in reviewing fatal crashes involving officers. Under city procedures, CPD is required to notify the civilian oversight agency when a motor vehicle collision results in a death. It was not immediately clear whether COPA had opened an investigation into Thursday's collision or whether any body-camera, dashboard-camera or nearby surveillance video captured what happened.