Concealed carry holder confronts would-be carjackers on South Side: Police

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago Police are investigating a shooting involving a concealed carry license holder (CCL)and a carjacking suspect on the South Side early this morning.

This happened at about 5:20 a.m. Police said a 47-year-old man was inside his car near 82nd and when a group of four people jumped him and demanded his car.

Police said someone then discharged a chemical agent on the victim. It's not clear what that chemical was.

That's when the victim, who has a valid Firearm Owner Identification card and a CCL, shot at the suspects, hitting a 16-year-old in the arm and leg. The victim was treated on the scene.

No one else was injured, and the other suspects fled in the victim's car.

No charges have been announced.

