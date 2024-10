SE Side pedestrian struck and killed by distracted driver, police said

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A woman has died after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon on the city's Southeast Side.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. near the Indiana border, at 135th and Avenue O.

Chicago Police said the 65-year-old victim was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a 23-year-old male driver. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

The driver was cited with distracted driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

