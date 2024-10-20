Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBBM News Radio

    Two teens accused of crashing stolen car into Chicago store: Police

    By Carolina Garibay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fh5XX_0wEeXgTW00

    CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two teenagers were taken into custody after a car crash in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.

    Chicago police said officers were chasing a 14- and 15-year-old boy who were driving a stolen car when the teens crashed into a convenience store near 74th Street and Vincennes Avenue shortly after midnight on Sunday.

    The entire car ended up inside the store.

    After the crash, police took the teens into custody. Officials said they were unhurt but were nonetheless taken to the hospital as a precaution.

    The crash left debris all over the street, and a street light was knocked down.

    Police are investigating. No charges have been announced.

    Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
    Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
    Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Jack MP
    1d ago
    When people lay up with just anyone, this is the result. What a disgrace!
    Judith McElroy
    2d ago
    I was a young child living near 74th and Vincennes. My aunt walked to the phone company. It was safe and beautiful around there. So sad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teens in Custody After Stolen Car Crashes Into Chicago Store
    Natalie Frank, Ph.D.1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Police chase on Edens Expressway end in crash on Near NW Side
    WBBM News Radio 4 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    87-year-old pedestrian killed in NW suburban crash
    WBBM News Radio 1 day ago
    Illinois State Trooper died following crash in Champaign County
    WBBM News Radio 3 days ago
    Investigation continues into deadly Lake County crash that left a motorcyclist dead
    WBBM News Radio 2 days ago
    Nevada man charged with setting fire in North suburban Target
    WBBM News Radio 1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Lowered Chicago speed limit receives initial City Council approval
    WBBM News Radio 20 hours ago
    Northwest Side horror shop seeking help after being forced to move
    WBBM News Radio 2 days ago
    Teenage boy fatally shot on SW Side: CPD
    WBBM News Radio 1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Brewery dedicated to the memory of rapper Juice WRLD opens in Homewood
    WBBM News Radio 3 days ago
    How to recognize signs of bullying with your child — and what to do next
    WBBM News Radio 1 day ago
    Man fatally stabbed by woman on CTA bus overnight
    CBS Chicago3 days ago
    HelloBaby, making a difference for South Side kids
    WBBM News Radio 2 hours ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Fledgling Chicago Sports Network waiting on Xfinity to broker deal, exec says
    WBBM News Radio 6 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy