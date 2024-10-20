Two teens accused of crashing stolen car into Chicago store: Police

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two teenagers were taken into custody after a car crash in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.

Chicago police said officers were chasing a 14- and 15-year-old boy who were driving a stolen car when the teens crashed into a convenience store near 74th Street and Vincennes Avenue shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The entire car ended up inside the store.

After the crash, police took the teens into custody. Officials said they were unhurt but were nonetheless taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash left debris all over the street, and a street light was knocked down.

Police are investigating. No charges have been announced.

