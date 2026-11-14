Wayzata’s logistics scene is busy right now, and Cargill is leading the way. If you’re into sourcing, capex, or procurement, there are several solid roles open in town.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN (or Wichita, KS)

(or Wichita, KS) Salary: ~$60,000–$70,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Early-career role handling low–medium complexity CapEx sourcing and supplier selection. Good fit if you have a related bachelor’s degree and want to grow your skills in procurement and data tools inside a global supply chain.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN (or Wichita, KS)

(or Wichita, KS) Salary: $80,000–$120,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Senior role leading capital procurement strategy, major negotiations, and supplier programs. Designed for someone with strong supply chain/procurement experience who wants to own big projects and coach buying teams.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN (or Wichita, KS)

(or Wichita, KS) Salary: ~$75,000–$90,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Mid-level buyer role running complex sourcing events for corporate and plant services. Great if you’ve led sourcing strategies before and like working with data, contracts, and cross-functional teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.