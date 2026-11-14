Wayzata’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior cloud and data pros. If you’ve got strong Azure, Apple, or analytics skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

This role owns Apple endpoint services (macOS/iOS/tvOS) using Jamf, Intune, and Apple Business Manager. You’ll handle provisioning, patching, automation, and L4 support, with a big focus on security and improving the Apple user experience across the company.

Employer: TriCom Technical Services (for a Wayzata client)

TriCom Technical Services (for a Wayzata client) Location: Wayzata, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: 6‑month contract, full-time

Hands-on senior Azure role designing and running enterprise cloud platforms. You’ll work on Azure networking, security, containers, API Management, CI/CD, Azure Monitor, and support Azure AI/ Data Fabric with minimal oversight.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN or Midtown Atlanta (hybrid)

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time (listed as Senior-level role)

Lead advanced data analysis, dashboards, and reporting while coaching others on data literacy. This role is ideal if you enjoy turning complex datasets into clear visuals and are comfortable using programming and AI tools to surface insights and improve reporting.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.