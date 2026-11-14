Wayzata’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially with big names like Cargill hiring for high-impact roles.

Below are several solid options, from nonprofit development to senior brand strategy, all based in or tied to Wayzata, MN.

Employer: Northeast Residence Inc (Hammer/NER)

Northeast Residence Inc (Hammer/NER) Location: Wayzata, MN (hybrid: remote + in-person)

(hybrid: remote + in-person) Type: Full Time, Exempt/Salaried

Full Time, Exempt/Salaried Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Support fundraising and operations for a nonprofit serving people with intellectual and other disabilities. You’ll help with grants, corporate giving, events, donor data, and cross-team coordination, with strong benefits and a mission-driven culture.

Employer: Cargill (Food Enterprise)

(Food Enterprise) Location: Wayzata, MN

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: $120,000 – $150,000

Lead revenue growth strategy across pricing, promotions, and trade investment for Cargill’s consumer brands. This role sits at the crossroads of Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Supply Chain, using data and analytics to drive profitable growth; no visa sponsorship or relocation offered.

Employer: Cargill (Specialized Portfolio Enterprise)

(Specialized Portfolio Enterprise) Location: Remote , with preferred locations Wayzata, MN or Kansas City

, with preferred locations or Kansas City Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: $115,000 – $140,000

Own the product marketing cycle for Cargill’s equine portfolio, from market research and pricing to new product launches and category growth. Great fit if you have equine, CPG/retail, or animal nutrition experience and enjoy turning data and trends into clear marketing plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.