Wayzata’s lakeside hotels are busy, and The Hotel Landing is staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, great views, and solid perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Sage Hospitality Group Location: Wayzata, MN (Hotel Landing, lakeside property)

(Hotel Landing, lakeside property) Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50/hr + tips

Craft cocktails in a luxury, lakeside setting and be the face of the bar for hotel guests and locals. You’ll mix drinks, handle cash/room charges, and keep service polished while enjoying perks like hotel & restaurant discounts, paid time off, health benefits, 401k, free shift meal, and free parking.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Sage Hospitality Group Location: Wayzata, MN (Hotel Landing, 925 Lake St E)

(Hotel Landing, 925 Lake St E) Type: Regular part-time

Pay: From $11.41/hr

Help run weddings, events, and special dinners in a high-end banquet space. You’ll set up rooms, serve guests, and break down events, with flexible shifts (mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays) and the same solid perks: hotel & restaurant discounts, paid vacation/sick/holiday pay, medical/vision/dental, 401k, free shift meal, and free parking.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.