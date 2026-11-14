📅 Kids can still join Wayzata’s Winter Medallion Hunt

The 5th Annual Winter Medallion Hunt is happening this week in Wayzata. The first child or family to find the medallion will get a special honor: helping the Mayor light the town and tree on November 20.

To win, the child must be age 12 or under.

Clue 5:

“This small but historical site

You will enter and keep to the right

But here is the trick:

Don’t stray from the brick

Until you’ve encountered the light”

Learn more about the hunt and the Light Up the Lake event at wayzata.org/lightupthelake.

Questions? Email communications@wayzata.org.