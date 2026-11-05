💻 Wayzata, MN IT Hiring Now: Multiple High‑Level Tech Roles

Wayzata’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open across cloud, software, and infrastructure. If you’ve got solid experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: NAM Info Inc

NAM Info Inc Location: Wayzata, MN (USA – MN – Wayzata)

(USA – MN – Wayzata) Type: 12‑month CONTRACT

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on Azure platform engineer role in an Azure Center of Excellence supporting ERP. You’ll design, build, and maintain enterprise Azure environments across networking, security, containers, API Management, CI/CD, monitoring, AI Foundry, and Data Fabric. Ideal if you’re a senior Azure generalist who can jump in with minimal oversight and own platform capabilities end‑to‑end.

Employer: Cargill

Location: Wayzata, MN

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $90,000 – $155,000 + discretionary incentive

Senior software engineer role at a global company, building and improving enterprise applications. You’ll write clean, scalable code, lead automation and deployments, own testing/debugging, and support complex apps in supply chain, sourcing, and vendor/contract management. Needs 4–5+ years experience plus configuration background with Ariba, ServiceNow, or SAP.

Employer: Trean Corporation

Location: Wayzata, MN, US

Type: Likely Full‑time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Hybrid systems + network role where you own Trean’s servers, networks, and cloud (Azure/M365/Entra ID). You’ll handle patching, upgrades, security, backup/DR, networking (VLANs, firewalls, VPNs) and use PowerShell and Microsoft Copilot to automate and improve IT operations. Best fit for someone with 5+ years enterprise infrastructure experience who likes both projects and advanced support.

If one of these feels close, save the link and apply soon—good senior IT roles in Wayzata don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.