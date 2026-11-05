undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Wayzata, MN IT Hiring Now: Multiple High‑Level Tech Roles
Wayzata’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open across cloud, software, and infrastructure. If you’ve got solid experience, these are worth a look.
Senior Azure Platform Engineer – Center of Excellence
- Employer: NAM Info Inc
- Location: Wayzata, MN (USA – MN – Wayzata)
- Type: 12‑month CONTRACT
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on Azure platform engineer role in an Azure Center of Excellence supporting ERP. You’ll design, build, and maintain enterprise Azure environments across networking, security, containers, API Management, CI/CD, monitoring, AI Foundry, and Data Fabric. Ideal if you’re a senior Azure generalist who can jump in with minimal oversight and own platform capabilities end‑to‑end.
Sr Consultant, MSC Software Engineering
- Employer: Cargill
- Location: Wayzata, MN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $90,000 – $155,000 + discretionary incentive
Senior software engineer role at a global company, building and improving enterprise applications. You’ll write clean, scalable code, lead automation and deployments, own testing/debugging, and support complex apps in supply chain, sourcing, and vendor/contract management. Needs 4–5+ years experience plus configuration background with Ariba, ServiceNow, or SAP.
Systems and Network Engineer
- Employer: Trean Corporation
- Location: Wayzata, MN, US
- Type: Likely Full‑time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid systems + network role where you own Trean’s servers, networks, and cloud (Azure/M365/Entra ID). You’ll handle patching, upgrades, security, backup/DR, networking (VLANs, firewalls, VPNs) and use PowerShell and Microsoft Copilot to automate and improve IT operations. Best fit for someone with 5+ years enterprise infrastructure experience who likes both projects and advanced support.
If one of these feels close, save the link and apply soon—good senior IT roles in Wayzata don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.