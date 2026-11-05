🛒 Wayzata & Navarre Retail Jobs with Multiple $48K+ Openings

Wayzata and nearby Navarre have some solid customer-focused roles right now, from corporate order support to hands-on grocery leadership.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN (Hybrid, 1st shift, Mon–Fri, flexible )

(Hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$60,000/year + discretionary incentive

Support Cargill’s food and agriculture customers by handling orders, changes, and basic questions about shipments and invoices. This role is great if you have a bachelor’s degree, like problem-solving, and want a hybrid weekday schedule with strong benefits at a global company.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Wayzata, MN (Remote, 1st shift, Mon–Fri )

(Remote, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$60,000/year + discretionary incentive

Similar to the hybrid role, you’ll manage routine customer orders and requests, escalate tricky issues, and keep customers updated on order status. This one stands out if you want a remote, Monday–Friday schedule with corporate benefits and clear processes.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys

Location: Navarre, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$29.13/hour

Schedule: Range of shifts between 7:00am–9:00pm, store open 7 days/week, 6:00am–10:00pm

Help lead the Meat & Seafood department by greeting customers, merchandising, training staff, and helping hit financial goals. This is a fit if you have 2+ years of meat/seafood leadership, a food safety certification, and want strong perks like PTO, health benefits, 10% employee discount, profit sharing, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.