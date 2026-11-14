🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Waynesville, NC

Waynesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work close to home.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate MRI scanners, prep patients, and keep image quality high while working closely with a care team. Good fit if you like patient contact, clear protocols, and using advanced imaging tech every day.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced MRI role focused on accurate diagnostic images and strong patient safety. You’ll work with radiologists and nurses, handle screening and positioning, and keep exams running smoothly.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on NICU and pediatric work, caring for high‑risk infants and children. You’ll manage vents, respond to emergencies, and support families in a tech-forward, team-based setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick, tailored resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.