Waynesville has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from beauty counters to banking desks. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Part-time, hourly + commission

Pay: $8.55 – $18.31 per hour

Help shoppers find the right makeup and skincare, do product applications, and build a loyal client list in a busy department store setting. Great fit if you love beauty trends, don’t mind working nights/weekends, and enjoy a fast-paced, sales-focused environment.

Employer: Haywood Family Eye Care, O.D., PLLC

Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17 – $22 per hour

Help patients pick stylish, functional glasses while learning the optical trade—no prior experience needed. Monday–Thursday schedule (no weekends or Friday afternoons), plus BCBS health insurance, 2 weeks PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, and an upbeat, team-focused office.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Full-time banking role (SAFE position)

Full-time banking role (SAFE position) Language: Bilingual Spanish/English required

Posting end date: November 20, 2026 (may close earlier)

Work with customers to open accounts, handle transactions, and connect them to the right banking products, using both Spanish and English. Good option if you have at least 6 months of customer-facing experience, like building long-term relationships, and can work some Saturdays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.