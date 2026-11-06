📢 Hazelwood celebrates Ms. Sue Fulton’s Passion for Pink

📢 Hazelwood honors Ms. Sevmek “Ms. Sue” Fulton, a breast cancer survivor, school security officer, and founder of the Passion for Pink Foundation.

After her own diagnosis in 2014, Ms. Sue saw how often children are overlooked when a parent or caregiver has cancer. In 2015, she started Passion for Pink to support kids and families with things like birthday celebrations, youth sports help, and seasonal giveaways, so children can still feel joy and normalcy.

That same year, she launched Pink October, an annual celebration that honors survivors, their families, and support systems. This year’s event brought together survivors, loved ones, and Hazelwood West community members, with students helping host and serve.

Ms. Sue encourages everyone to advocate for their health, ask questions, and seek medical care when something feels off. She reminds us that support can be simple: bring a meal, run an errand, or just sit with someone so they don’t feel alone.

Her message to survivors: “You are loved, you are respected, and you are wanted.”