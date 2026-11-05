🏛️ Waynesville e‑waste rules, art hunt, snow plan & holiday events

🏛️ Waynesville update: electronics, art hunt, snow, trash, holidays

The Town of Waynesville shared several updates that affect residents this winter.

Electronics (e‑waste) disposal – no curb pickup

The Town will not pick up electronics at the curb with regular trash or bulk/junk items. North Carolina law bans electronics from landfills, including:

televisions

computers and laptops

printers

Sanitation crews are not allowed to throw these into garbage trucks. If you put e‑waste at the curb, it will be left behind, and you may receive a citation.

Instead, take electronics by vehicle to:

Haywood County Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) – 278 Access Rd, Clyde, NC (main e‑waste hub)

– (main e‑waste hub) Jones Cove Convenience Center – 296 Jones Cove Rd, Waynesville, NC (takes regular household waste and can advise on small electronics)

Details on accepted items are at https://www.HaywoodCountyNC.gov/328/Accepted‑Materials.

Salamander Scavenger Hunt kick‑off – Dec 4, 2026

The Waynesville Public Art Commission is hosting a kick‑off for the new Salamander Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in winter 2026‑27:

Friday, December 4 at 4pm

In front of Town Hall, 9 S. Main Street

Participants will search for ten salamander sculptures hidden along Main Street. The first 250 people who find all ten will get a special prize.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by email. After the hunt, people are encouraged to stay for First Friday until 8pm, with live music, art gallery meet‑and‑greets, and late‑night shopping. The project is sponsored by the Waynesville Public Art Commission and funded by private donations. More info: WaynesvillePublicArt.org.

Snow removal priorities and process

The Town’s snow work focuses on keeping residents, businesses, and emergency responders moving safely. Key points:

Crews prep early, checking equipment and pre‑treating priority roads, bridges, and steep hills with brine or salt.

with brine or salt. Priority roads : main roads, hospital routes, and streets used by police, fire, and EMS .

: main roads, hospital routes, and streets used by . NC DOT plows state roads and highways ; the Town plows only town‑maintained roads .

plows ; the Town plows only . Secondary roads : bus routes, busy streets, and steep grades important for local travel.

: bus routes, busy streets, and steep grades important for local travel. Neighborhood/local streets (cul‑de‑sacs, dead‑ends, streets with few homes) are lower priority .

(cul‑de‑sacs, dead‑ends, streets with few homes) are . Town also clears municipal buildings, public parking lots, and busy sidewalks .

. The Town does not plow private roads or driveways.

Plowing usually starts when snow reaches about 2 inches or when the Streets Supervisor directs. Snow is pushed to the right‑hand shoulder to help drainage and reduce blocking driveways, hydrants, and intersections. After plowing, crews spread salt to stop refreezing and rock chips on icy hills or slick spots.

Residents will get road condition updates from the Public Information Officer through the Town’s website, local media, and social media.

Holiday trash and office schedule

Christmas

Town Offices closed: December 24–28

No garbage pickup: Dec 24 or Dec 25

or Dec 24 route will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec 23

route will be picked up on Dec 25 route will be picked up on Monday, Dec 28

New Year’s Day

Town Offices closed: Friday, January 1

Friday’s garbage (Jan 1) will be picked up Monday, January 4

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Town Offices closed: Monday, January 18

Monday’s trash (Jan 18) will be picked up Friday, January 15

“A Smoky Mountain Christmas” – Nov 20, 6–9pm

The Town is promoting “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” a free holiday event in Downtown Waynesville:

Friday, November 20

6pm–9pm

On Main Street, Waynesville, NC

Downtown will be lit with luminaries and holiday lights, with music and an old‑fashioned Christmas feel. Visitors can enjoy horse‑drawn wagon rides, visit Santa in Santaland, and take in the festive Main Street scene. All are welcome to attend this free event.