🏭 Waynesville NC Manufacturing – Multiple Salt Operator Openings

Waynesville has a solid base of industrial and materials jobs, and one big employer is hiring right now. If you’re looking for steady full-time work with benefits, this is worth a look.

Employer: Martin Marietta

Location: Waynesville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level plant role with no prior experience required. You’ll work with production equipment in a heavy building materials operation, so this is a good fit if you like hands-on work and don’t mind an industrial setting. The company offers a large benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid holidays and vacation, 401(k) with company match, pension, disability coverage, life insurance, wellness programs, and tuition assistance.

If this sounds like a fit, apply soon and share with a friend who’s hunting for steady work in Waynesville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.