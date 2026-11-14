Waynesville has some very sweet young cats waiting for a safe, cozy home. All of these kitties are at Kitten Division Adoption Center and are looking for families to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kitten Division Adoption Center

Phone: (573) 336-3939

Pop is a young male kitty who’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home. If you’re looking to add a playful youngster to your family, Pop could be the one.

👉 Meet Pop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kitten Division Adoption Center

Phone: (573) 336-3939

Crackle is another young male Domestic Shorthair looking for a loving home. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Crackle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kitten Division Adoption Center

Phone: (573) 336-3939

Snap is a young male cat who would love a safe place to grow up. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a young kitty, Snap is waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet Snap and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kitten Division Adoption Center

Phone: (573) 336-3939

Pumpkin is a young male Domestic Shorthair with a lot of life ahead of him. He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Kitten Division Adoption Center

Phone: (573) 336-3939

Gena is a young female kitty looking for a family of her own. She’s a great option if you want a younger cat who can grow up right alongside you.

👉 Meet Gena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn about adoption policies, visiting hours, and the most up-to-date info, please visit Kitten Division’s website:

Cats for adoption: https://kittendivision.com/cats-adoptions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KittenDivision

If you’re in or near Waynesville, MO, please consider visiting Kitten Division Adoption Center or giving them a call at (573) 336-3939 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.