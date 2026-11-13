🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Waynesville, MO Right Now

Waynesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hospital work, long‑term care, or travel gigs.

Here are several medical roles hiring now in Waynesville, MO:

Employer: Phelps Health

Phelps Health Location: Waynesville, MO

Waynesville, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based radiologic technologist role using imaging equipment and working closely with radiologists. Great fit if you’re ARRT registered (or registry-eligible) and want a busy setting with chances to float to other imaging areas.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Waynesville, MO

Waynesville, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a post-acute/long-term care setting, giving oral and topical meds and helping with CNA duties. Good for someone with a CNA plus CMT approval who likes working with geriatric patients and wants steady hours.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Waynesville, MO (travel assignment)

Waynesville, MO (travel assignment) Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $2,860 per week

Short-term travel SLP contract with solid weekly pay and daytime hours. Ideal if you want travel therapy experience without giving up a regular weekday schedule.

Employer: Life Care Center of Waynesville

Location: Waynesville, MO

Waynesville, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on education and training, not bedside assignments. You’ll plan and run orientation and in-services, keep training records, and support nursing staff growth—great if you enjoy teaching and have skilled nursing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.