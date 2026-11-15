Waynesboro has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from big-box retail to local auto service. Good mix of flexible part-time and steady full-time work.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Waynesboro, VA (821D Town Center Drive, 22980)

Salary: $14.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Help shoppers find deals in departments like Ladies, Men, Youth, Shoes, Home, and more. You’ll greet customers, keep the sales floor neat, and help at the register in a busy, team-focused store. Flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays plus employee discount and potential benefits (dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)) based on hours.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Waynesboro, VA (821D Town Center Drive, 22980)

Salary: $14.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Be the friendly face at checkout, ringing up purchases, handling returns and layaways, and keeping lines moving. Great if you like fast-paced work and talking with lots of people. Offers flexible hours, associate discount, and potential benefits (dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)) for part-timers based on hours.

Employer: Shamrock Tire and Auto

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Salary: $16.00 – $27.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Work with customers to explain repairs, write service orders, and coordinate with technicians so cars leave safe and road-ready. Good fit if you have auto service experience and like mixing customer service with technical work. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, retirement plan, PTO, employee discount, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.