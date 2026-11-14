Waynesboro retail is busy right now—big chains are hiring for both entry-level and lead roles. Good mix of flexible part-time and full-time with solid benefits.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $14.00/hour

Help customers find deals, keep the sales floor neat, and jump on the registers when needed. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and want an employee discount plus access to vision, dental, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours worked.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5117

Walmart Supercenter #5117 Location: 116 Lucy Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$28/hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

(plus possible premiums) Shifts: Mid-shift, closing

Keep carts clean and ready, help customers at the front of the store, and work outside in all weather. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am shifts)

Lead the team, help with food and customer service, and keep the store stocked and clean. This role stands out for quarterly bonuses, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, employee stock ownership, tuition reimbursement, and full medical, vision, and dental.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.