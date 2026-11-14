🏭 Waynesboro, VA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings From $20/hr to $85K

Waynesboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Black Bear Talent (for a local lumber manufacturer)

Black Bear Talent (for a local lumber manufacturer) Location: Waynesboro, VA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM , occasional Saturdays

, Monday–Friday, , occasional Saturdays Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a sawmill/planer/finishing environment, rotating between machine centers so you’re not stuck in one spot all day. Good fit if you have previous lumber or wood production experience, like working with machinery, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Magnera Corporation

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Type: Full-time , rotating 2/2/3 schedule (built-in overtime)

, rotating (built-in overtime) Salary: $20.00–$22.50/hour + $1.00/hour night shift differential

Stable manufacturing job with training provided, benefits from day one, paid holidays, and two weeks PTO. You only work 7 days out of every 14, with long 12-hour shifts that pack in overtime while still giving you more full days off.

Employer: Black Bear Talent

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts, on-site

, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts, on-site Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year

Lead daily plant operations, manage schedules, coach team leads, and drive safety, quality, and efficiency. Great for someone with manufacturing leadership experience who likes being out on the floor, using data and KPIs to improve production and reduce waste.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.