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🏭 Waynesboro, VA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings From $20/hr to $85K
Waynesboro’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Production Associate
- Employer: Black Bear Talent (for a local lumber manufacturer)
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM, occasional Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in a sawmill/planer/finishing environment, rotating between machine centers so you’re not stuck in one spot all day. Good fit if you have previous lumber or wood production experience, like working with machinery, and want steady daytime hours.
Support Operator – Day and Night Shifts
- Employer: Magnera Corporation
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Type: Full-time, rotating 2/2/3 schedule (built-in overtime)
- Salary: $20.00–$22.50/hour + $1.00/hour night shift differential
Stable manufacturing job with training provided, benefits from day one, paid holidays, and two weeks PTO. You only work 7 days out of every 14, with long 12-hour shifts that pack in overtime while still giving you more full days off.
Production and Operations Manager
- Employer: Black Bear Talent
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts, on-site
- Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year
Lead daily plant operations, manage schedules, coach team leads, and drive safety, quality, and efficiency. Great for someone with manufacturing leadership experience who likes being out on the floor, using data and KPIs to improve production and reduce waste.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.