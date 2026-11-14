🚧 Multiple Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are some solid options open in town.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Caliber Collision Location: Waynesboro, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25 per flag hour

Mix and match paint to OEM standards, handle prep, spraying, and finishing, and work with modern 3M products. This role comes with benefits from day one, weekly pay, paid vacation/holidays, and paid I-CAR/ASE training.

Employer: Rose Quality Construction LLC

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly role doing general construction site work: loading/unloading, cleanup, and helping the crew. Good fit if you like outdoor physical work, can follow safety rules, and want to grow your skills on active job sites.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Caliber Collision Location: Waynesboro, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flag rate up to $23–$25 (paid weekly)

Full collision repair work from frame pulls to final reassembly, using modern equipment and 3M products. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays, and paid I-CAR/ASE training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more chances.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.