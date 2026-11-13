Waynesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Waynesboro, VA

Salary: $15.00 – $15.60/hour

Type: Full-time

Work in the Lawn & Garden area helping customers find plants, outdoor supplies, and home improvement items. This role comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount) plus chances to learn new trade skills and grow your career.

Employer: United Bank – United Bankshares, Inc.

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (bank branch role)

Front-line role at a local bank, handling customer transactions, balancing a cash drawer, and answering everyday account questions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like steady office hours, and want to build skills in banking and customer service.

Employer: OSL Retail Services Inc

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Salary: $16/hour base + uncapped commission (employees often earn $19–$30+/hour with commission)

(employees often earn with commission) Type: Full-time

Help customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while earning commission on your sales. Great if you’re into tech, enjoy talking with people, and want higher earning potential plus bonuses, insurance options, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail and customer service skills transfer easily, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.