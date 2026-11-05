🛒 Waynesboro, VA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Waynesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around auto and pharmacy services. If you like helping people in person and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart (Neighborhood Market #4388 )

Walmart (Neighborhood Market ) Location: 1211 W Broad St, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Help customers with prescriptions and health needs in a busy in-store pharmacy. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package for eligible part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA Pay: $12.77 – $18.40/hour + potential premiums and incentives

+ potential premiums and incentives Type: Full-Time

Front-of-store role where you lead customer service, help with sales, and sometimes run the shift when managers are out. Good fit if you like cars or want to learn—offers career growth, paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro, VA Pay: Hourly, full-time (exact rate not listed)

Hourly, (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-Time, key holder / manager-on-duty

Step into a leadership track running an automotive service and retail shop. You’ll help manage daily operations, support techs, handle customer issues, and drive sales. Includes performance incentives, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) from hire, health/vision/dental, ASE reimbursement, employee discounts, and clear paths to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more openings nearby, and internal moves are common once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.