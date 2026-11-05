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🍽️ Waynesboro VA Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Waynesboro’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, from breweries to spas to holiday events. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.
Part-Time Line Cook – Nobos Kitchen at Seven Arrows Brewing
- Employer: Nobos Kitchen (inside Seven Arrows Brewing Company)
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Salary: From $15.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week)
Scratch-made American food in a relaxed brewery setting. Evening and weekend closer shifts (Fri–Sun), so it’s great if you want extra income on nights and weekends. 1+ year line cook experience required; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Nail Technician – Wild & Free Holistic Spa
- Employer: Wild & Free Holistic Spa
- Location: 540 Lew Dewitt Blvd., Waynesboro, VA 22980
- Salary: $18.00–$22.00/hour + 100% of tips
- Type: Full-time, W-2
Busy holistic spa with clients already asking for nail services, so you can grow your book fast. Competitive hourly or commission pay, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, and pro development. Must have a VA Nail Tech or Cosmetology license and a portfolio (photos or Instagram) of your work.
Christmas Elf – Stable Craft Brewing
- Employer: Stable Craft Brewing
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Salary: $15.00/hour
- Type: Temporary, event-based
Fun, short-term holiday gig dressing as an elf for Christmas events. Costume is provided; you just bring the friendly, outgoing energy. Must be available for all listed December dates and times.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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