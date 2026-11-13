📅 Buffalo River State Park 30‑Year Plan Public Meeting

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee State Parks are hosting an in-person public meeting about the future of Buffalo River State Park.

When: November 18, 2026, 4:30–6:00 pm CST

Where: Wayne County Clerk’s Office, 100 Court Circle, Waynesboro, TN 38485

Format: In-person only

At this meeting, staff will present the proposed 30-year master plan for the park, including the long-term vision and recommendations. Community members will be able to ask questions and give feedback on the proposed plan.

If you have questions about the meeting or the plan, you can email Billy.Kingdollar@tn.gov.

This is a good chance for anyone who cares about Buffalo River State Park to help shape its long-term direction.