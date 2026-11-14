Waynesboro’s plants are busy right now, and Johnson Controls is hiring for skilled roles on 2nd shift. If you’ve got hands-on experience and like steady work with good pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Waynesboro, PA

Waynesboro, PA Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Pay: $29.08/hour (plus competitive benefits per employer)

You’ll load, pipe, align, and test compressors, record test data, and prep units for paint or shipping. This role is a fit if you’re comfortable with hand/power tools, pressure testing to ASME Code specs, and keeping a clean, safe work area.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Waynesboro, PA

Waynesboro, PA Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Pay: $29.37/hour (plus competitive benefits per employer)

You’ll plan, wire, and test complex control panels and equipment to standards like NEMA, UL, IEC, using electrical diagrams and drawings. Good for experienced industrial electricians who like detailed work and steady production hours.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while 2nd-shift spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.