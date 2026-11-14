Looking for a fun new feline friend in Waynesboro, PA? These adoptable cats at Antietam Humane Society Inc are ready to bring love, laughs, and lots of purrs into your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

— Microchip: 901042000051419

This handsome black-and-white kitten has true leading-man charm and is ready to be the star of your next great love story. Come meet Cat Damon and see if he’s the one to steal your heart.

👉 Meet Cat Damon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

— Microchip: 901042000051420

Home Alone? Not for long! Mewcauley Culkin is a sweet brown-and-white boy with a memorable name and an adorable face, hoping for a forever family to love him.

👉 Meet Mewcauley Culkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

— Microchip: 901042000051582

Claw-ver, charming, and ridiculously cute, Pawl Rudd is a black-and-white kitten with a winning presence and a heart-melting face. He’s ready to be your tiny superhero sidekick.

👉 Meet Pawl Rudd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

— Microchip: 901042000051421

Beautiful Puma Thurman is a brown tabby girl with her own special charm and style. She’s ready to leap into your life and become the leading lady of your home.

👉 Meet Puma Thurman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

— Microchip: 901042000051631

Catrick Swayze is a sleek black kitten with a big presence. He’s ready to dance his way into your life and make every day a little sweeter.

👉 Meet Catrick Swayze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue & white

Gray or blue & white Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

Dracula is a striking gray-and-white young cat looking for a home of his own. If you’re hoping for a slightly older kitty instead of a tiny kitten, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Dracula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc — (717) 762-9091

Tito (Crumpet) is a black-and-white adult cat who’s still waiting for his chance at a forever home. If you’d like a more settled companion instead of a baby kitten, he may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Tito (Crumpet) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Antietam Humane Society Inc at (717) 762-9091 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.