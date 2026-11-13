Alexis M. Sexton, of Waynesboro, has been charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance, along with three additional related charges. Full details: https://crimewatch.net/us/pa/franklin/waynesboro-pd/60062/arrests/sexton-alexis-marie-3-counts-driving-under-influence-alcohol-andor-controlled

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waynesboro Police Department