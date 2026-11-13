Brittany L. Ditch, of Waynesboro, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Full details: https://crimewatch.net/us/pa/franklin/waynesboro-pd/60062/arrests/ditch-brittany-lynn-1-count-possession-controlled-substance-and-1-additional-charge

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waynesboro Police Department