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Marshall
Marshall, MO woman charged with two DUI counts
5 days ago
Sabrina Pauline Vasquez, of Marshall, Missouri, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance in connection with an incident handled by the Waynesboro Police Department. Full charge details are available here: More information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Waynesboro Police Department
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