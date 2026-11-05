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Marshall

Marshall, MO woman charged with two DUI counts

5 days ago
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Sabrina Pauline Vasquez, of Marshall, Missouri, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance in connection with an incident handled by the Waynesboro Police Department. Full charge details are available here: More information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waynesboro Police Department

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