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Waynesboro

🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Waynesboro

8 days ago

Waynesboro has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Antietam Humane Society Inc would love to meet you.

Tigeress

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby with orange/red
  • Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc
  • Phone: (717) 762-9091

Tigeress is an adult beauty with a striking brown tabby coat and warm orange/red tones. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a steady companion in a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Tigeress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lioness

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby with orange/red
  • Adoption Fee: $79
  • Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc
  • Phone: (717) 762-9091

Lioness is a young kitten with a bold name and a soft, sweet look. Her brown tabby and orange/red coat makes her stand out in the crowd. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Lioness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Panther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m38cI_1GoTINc400
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby with white
  • Adoption Fee: $79
  • Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc
  • Phone: (717) 762-9091

Panther is a handsome little guy with a brown tabby coat and white markings. He’s a young kitten, ready to learn, play, and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Panther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Moose

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $79
  • Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc
  • Phone: (717) 762-9091

Moose may have a big name, but he’s still a little kitten with a classic brown tabby coat. He’s looking for a home where he can grow, play, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to Antietam Humane Society Inc at (717) 762-9091 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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