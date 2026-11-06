🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Waynesboro

Waynesboro has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Antietam Humane Society Inc would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with orange/red

Brown tabby with orange/red Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc

Phone: (717) 762-9091

Tigeress is an adult beauty with a striking brown tabby coat and warm orange/red tones. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a steady companion in a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Tigeress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby with orange/red

Brown tabby with orange/red Adoption Fee: $79

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc

Phone: (717) 762-9091

Lioness is a young kitten with a bold name and a soft, sweet look. Her brown tabby and orange/red coat makes her stand out in the crowd. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Lioness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with white

Brown tabby with white Adoption Fee: $79

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc

Phone: (717) 762-9091

Panther is a handsome little guy with a brown tabby coat and white markings. He’s a young kitten, ready to learn, play, and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Panther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $79

Shelter: Antietam Humane Society Inc

Phone: (717) 762-9091

Moose may have a big name, but he’s still a little kitten with a classic brown tabby coat. He’s looking for a home where he can grow, play, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to Antietam Humane Society Inc at (717) 762-9091 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.