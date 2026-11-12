🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Waynesboro, MS

Waynesboro has a few solid retail openings right now, from gas and convenience to phones and farm supplies. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you’re looking to stay local.

Employer: Murphy USA

Murphy USA Location: Waynesboro, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay (MS): $10.00 – $12.50/hour

Lead shifts at a busy gas and convenience store, help customers at the register and on the fuel pumps, and support the Store Manager with daily operations. Perks include daily pay, healthcare, 401(k) with company match and extra retirement contribution, PTO, education assistance (GED covered), and clear promotion paths to Assistant Manager.

Employer: TCC, Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Waynesboro, MS

Type: Full-time

Average Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission, bonuses, profit sharing)

Help customers find the right wireless plans and devices while building long-term relationships. This role is great if you’re competitive and like sales, with same-day pay options, strong bonus potential, career development, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and Verizon discounts.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Waynesboro, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work the register, stock shelves, help with freight, and assist customers with farm, pet, and outdoor products while delivering “Legendary Customer Service.” No experience is required, and part-timers can qualify for benefits (including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, parental leave, and tuition help) once minimum hours and service time are met.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.