A scary moment at a Burke County Head Start in Waynesboro, GA turned into a life‑saving lesson about CPR and first aid.

During the school’s annual fall family meal on Thursday, a 2‑year‑old boy, Jo Freeman, began choking on a piece of candy in the hallway. His face turned blue as a guardian tried to help.

Head Start director Yolanda Willis, who was about 20 feet away, rushed over and used the Heimlich maneuver, giving several abdominal thrusts until the candy came out and Jo could breathe again. Jo was able to continue his day after the incident.

Willis says her 25+ years of training in education and child care, including CPR and first aid, prepared her for this moment. She and Jo’s mom hope the viral video of the incident encourages more parents and caregivers to get CPR and first aid training, calling it a top priority when you have toddlers.