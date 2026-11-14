Waynesboro has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. All of these pups are at Burke County Animal Services and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Burke County Animal Services

Phone: (762) 225-6462

About Havasu:

Found as a stray, but has been a very sweet boy at the shelter

at the shelter Would do great with a family with kids

Enjoys having other dogs to play with

Not a good match for homes with chickens, as he has a bit of a naughty streak with them

👉 Meet Havasu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Burke County Animal Services

Phone: (762) 225-6462

Babe is a lovely standard poodle mix looking for a fresh start. If you love smart, active dogs who enjoy learning and staying busy, she could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Babe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Burke County Animal Services

Phone: (762) 225-6462

Della is another beautiful white standard poodle mix. With her size and breed mix, she’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and being part of daily family life.

👉 Meet Della and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Burke County Animal Services

Phone: (762) 225-6462

Changa is a large poodle mix with a soft white coat. She may be a great match for someone who enjoys grooming time and wants a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Changa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Burke County Animal Services

Phone: (762) 225-6462

Fido is a male standard poodle mix with a classic white coat. With his size and breed, he’ll likely enjoy an active home that can give him exercise and attention.

👉 Meet Fido and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Waynesboro, GA, please consider visiting Burke County Animal Services or giving them a call at (762) 225-6462 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.