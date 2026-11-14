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🐶 Playful Poodles & a Sweet Pup Waiting in Waynesboro GA
Waynesboro has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. All of these pups are at Burke County Animal Services and are ready to meet you.
Havasu
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Burke County Animal Services
- Phone: (762) 225-6462
About Havasu:
- Found as a stray, but has been a very sweet boy at the shelter
- Would do great with a family with kids
- Enjoys having other dogs to play with
- Not a good match for homes with chickens, as he has a bit of a naughty streak with them
👉 Meet Havasu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Babe
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Burke County Animal Services
- Phone: (762) 225-6462
Babe is a lovely standard poodle mix looking for a fresh start. If you love smart, active dogs who enjoy learning and staying busy, she could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Babe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Della
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Burke County Animal Services
- Phone: (762) 225-6462
Della is another beautiful white standard poodle mix. With her size and breed mix, she’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and being part of daily family life.
👉 Meet Della and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Changa
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Burke County Animal Services
- Phone: (762) 225-6462
Changa is a large poodle mix with a soft white coat. She may be a great match for someone who enjoys grooming time and wants a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Changa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fido
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Burke County Animal Services
- Phone: (762) 225-6462
Fido is a male standard poodle mix with a classic white coat. With his size and breed, he’ll likely enjoy an active home that can give him exercise and attention.
👉 Meet Fido and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Waynesboro, GA, please consider visiting Burke County Animal Services or giving them a call at (762) 225-6462 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.