⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles in Wayne, PA with $90K–$150K+ Pay

Wayne’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks with compliance and litigation experience. If you’ve got a JD or deep law office background, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Location: Wayne, PA (hybrid; also hiring in Canonsburg, PA and Marlton, NJ)

(hybrid; also hiring in Canonsburg, PA and Marlton, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000 – $119,000/year

Lead the daily operations of a staff counsel law office, supervising legal assistants and paralegals, managing budgets, and keeping everything compliant with court rules. Great fit if you have 10+ years as a legal secretary or paralegal plus supervisory experience and want strong benefits and PTO at a long-established insurance company.

Employer: autoMHatic Financial

Location: Wayne, PA (Corporate office, onsite only)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year (based on experience)

In-house role for a JD with 3–6 years’ legal experience and strong background in servicing compliance for mortgage/consumer lending. You’ll build and run the compliance management system, advise on default, foreclosure, repossession, and manage servicing litigation, with full benefits, PTO, and a very hands-on, onsite culture.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois (AmLaw 100 firm)

(AmLaw 100 firm) Location: Listed near Wayne, PA (Philadelphia office)

Listed near (Philadelphia office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + benefits)

Join the Complex Business & Commercial Litigation team handling federal and state cases like financial fraud, securities, contract and partnership disputes, construction and UCC litigation. Ideal for attorneys with 2–7 years of complex commercial litigation experience and PA Bar admission, who want big-firm work plus medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) with match.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.