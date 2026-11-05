👔 Wayne, PA Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Wayne is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from finance and fitness to pharma and banking. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: IAT Insurance Group

IAT Insurance Group Location: Wayne, PA (hybrid; can sit at any IAT office)

(hybrid; can sit at any IAT office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $290,000/year + bonus

Senior executive role leading Contract and Specialty Surety underwriting and regional profit centers. You’ll report to the Chief Underwriting Officer, shape strategy, manage underwriting teams, and help drive national growth. Comes with 38 paid days off, 7% 401(k) match + profit sharing, hybrid schedule, and strong training and development support.

Employer: Engage Personal Training

Location: Wayne, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year

Lead a small-group training studio focused on adults 40+. You’ll manage coaches, grow membership, and still coach sessions while owning the studio’s results. Includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and continuing education support with a clear path to advance as the company grows.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Wayne, PA (branch-based, some travel)

(branch-based, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: November 13, 2026 (may close early)

Run a Wells Fargo branch as the sales and service leader, coaching your team to grow deposits, lending, and investments while managing risk and operations. Includes a structured Branch Manager Readiness Program with mentorship, job shadowing, and hands-on training before taking over a branch.

Employer: Employvision Inc.

Location: Wayne, PA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role supporting pharmaceutical commercial operations. You’ll manage delivery and projects for large and mid-size pharma clients, work across multiple stakeholders, and use tools like Excel, PowerPoint, Smartsheet, and data visualization. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in consulting, project/account management, or pharma operations and can travel to client sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team size, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.