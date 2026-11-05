📣 Wayne, PA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings, Up to $424K

Wayne’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong roles from local design pros to a global healthcare data giant. If you’re good with clients and strategy, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Corporate Interiors, Inc.

Corporate Interiors, Inc. Location: Wayne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with architects, contractors, and corporate clients to sell workplace furniture and design solutions. You’ll manage your own territory, build relationships, prepare bids, and help guide projects from quote to post-install support. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with profit sharing, and company-paid life and disability insurance.

Employer: Corporate Interiors, Inc.

Corporate Interiors, Inc. Location: Wayne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level sales role focused on major corporate accounts and long-term relationships. You’ll build detailed account plans, lead complex deals, and coordinate closely with design, project management, and operations. Comes with the same industry-leading benefits package and is ideal if you have 5–10 years of strong B2B sales experience.

Employer: IQVIA

Location: Wayne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $152,400 – $424,700 base pay range (annualized)

Executive role leading IQVIA’s global marketing, communications, and insights team across products, regions, and business units. You’ll set enterprise marketing strategy, drive product and portfolio marketing, oversee corporate communications, and modernize the function with AI and digital tools. Best fit if you have 15+ years in B2B marketing and experience in complex, global organizations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Wayne’s employers tend to post related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.