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📅 Anthony Wayne HS: Key dates, food drive & ACT prep
11 days ago
📅 Key dates & opportunities for Anthony Wayne HS families
Here’s a quick rundown from the AWHS November 13, 2026 newsletter:
- 2nd Quarter Midterm: Friday, November 20 – log into PowerSchool to check grades and start planning for final exams December 16–18.
- DECA Food Drive: November 16–20, non‑perishable food collected 3rd period. Donations go to Neighborhood Bridges; top class wins a cookie party.
- Winter Spirit Wear Sale: Nov 13–29 in the AWHS Online Apparel Store. Orders ready for pickup in the Main Office Dec 15–18.
- Suicide Prevention Program: Ending the Silence (NAMI) presentation for grades 9–12 on Friday, December 4.
- Penta Career Night: Monday, Dec 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m. for prospective students and parents.
- Yearbook: Buy at www.jostens.com by May 1. Senior ad info will be emailed in January.
- National Honor Society: Juniors need 3.8+ GPA, 40 community service hours, and 12 activity points (max 7 from one area). Start tracking now.
- ACT: All juniors take the ACT Tuesday, Feb 23, 2027 during school. Optional prep course with STARS Prep costs $235 for each 5‑session series (Nov–Dec or Feb dates).
- No School / Events:
- Nov 23: Staff PD – no students
- Nov 24–27: Fall Break
- Dec 8: Band concert, 7 p.m., Auditorium
- Dec 16: Choir concert, 7 p.m., Auditorium
- Dec 21–Jan 3: Winter Break
- Jan 4: No school – Teacher Work Day
- Jan 5: Classes resume
More Info: Anthony Wayne Local School District News Article
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