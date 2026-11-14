📅 Key dates & opportunities for Anthony Wayne HS families Here’s a quick rundown from the AWHS November 13, 2026 newsletter: 2nd Quarter Midterm: Friday, November 20 – log into PowerSchool to check grades and start planning for final exams December 16–18 .

– log into to check grades and start planning for . DECA Food Drive: November 16–20 , non‑perishable food collected 3rd period . Donations go to Neighborhood Bridges ; top class wins a cookie party.

, non‑perishable food collected . Donations go to ; top class wins a cookie party. Winter Spirit Wear Sale: Nov 13–29 in the AWHS Online Apparel Store . Orders ready for pickup in the Main Office Dec 15–18 .

in the . Orders ready for pickup in the . Suicide Prevention Program: Ending the Silence (NAMI) presentation for grades 9–12 on Friday, December 4 .

presentation for grades 9–12 on . Penta Career Night: Monday, Dec 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m. for prospective students and parents.

for prospective students and parents. Yearbook: Buy at www.jostens.com by May 1 . Senior ad info will be emailed in January.

Buy at by . Senior ad info will be emailed in January. National Honor Society: Juniors need 3.8+ GPA , 40 community service hours , and 12 activity points (max 7 from one area). Start tracking now.

Juniors need , , and (max from one area). Start tracking now. ACT: All juniors take the ACT Tuesday, Feb 23, 2027 during school. Optional prep course with STARS Prep costs $235 for each 5‑session series (Nov–Dec or Feb dates).

All juniors take the ACT during school. Optional prep course with costs for each 5‑session series (Nov–Dec or Feb dates). No School / Events: Nov 23: Staff PD – no students Nov 24–27: Fall Break Dec 8: Band concert, 7 p.m., Auditorium Dec 16: Choir concert, 7 p.m., Auditorium Dec 21–Jan 3: Winter Break Jan 4: No school – Teacher Work Day Jan 5: Classes resume



More Info: Anthony Wayne Local School District News Article