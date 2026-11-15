Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy, from hospitals to medspas and animal care. Here are several solid openings if you like helping patients and want steady, local work.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: William Paterson University of New Jersey, Wayne, NJ

William Paterson University of New Jersey, Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This outpatient ortho role focuses on hands-on treatment, evidence-based plans of care, and helping patients improve mobility and quality of life. You’ll work with a supportive clinical team, use tools that streamline documentation, and spend your time on real patient progress.

Employer: Suveto

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love animals and fast-paced medical work. You’ll assist vets with exams, lab work, imaging, anesthesia, IVs, and nursing care, plus client education and follow-ups, using practice software and following OSHA and safety standards.

Employer: Not listed (Medspa)

Not listed (Medspa) Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $25.27 – $30.43 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: Employee discount, opportunities for advancement

You’ll be the first point of contact for medspa patients—answering calls, using medical terminology, working in EMR/EHR and patient management software, and helping with sales and scheduling. Good for someone organized, friendly, and interested in cosmetic procedures and women’s health.

Employer: St. Joseph’s Health

Location: St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center, Wayne, NJ

Type: Per diem (part-time)

Salary: Range provided by employer; exact rate depends on experience and skills

Join a large, respected non-profit health system in their Acute Rehabilitation Unit. You’ll care for rehab patients in a 229-bed community hospital known for orthopedics, cardiology, and more, with access to strong system-wide resources and support.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.