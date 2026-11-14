🚔 Wayne, NJ Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Wayne has a steady flow of part-time public safety roles right now, especially for folks who like active, people-facing work. If you want steady hours and a clear way to help keep our community safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools

Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Part-time, in-house

Pay: $19.15/hour

When: 2026–2027 school year , hours as needed/scheduled

, hours Deadline: 11/23/2026

Highlights: Great fit if you enjoy working around students and a school pool setting. You’ll use your American Red Cross Lifeguard + First Aid/CPR certifications to keep swimmers safe and help maintain pool standards.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Part-time, unarmed patrol

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Highlights: Weekend role at a logistics/distribution site, ideal if you want extra income without giving up weekdays. You’ll handle patrols, access control, and incident response, using Allied’s tech tools to manage shifts and grow your security career.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Part-time, unarmed security

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Mon 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Fri & Sat 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Highlights: Steady evening shifts at a luxury warehouse with a mix of patrols, access control, and customer service. Good match if you have 1+ year of security experience and like a structured, professional setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up in Wayne all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.