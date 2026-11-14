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🏥 Wayne, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from rehab nursing to surgery and wellness care. If you’re licensed and ready to work in person, these roles are worth a look.
Infection Preventionist Nurse (RN or LPN)
- Employer: Wayne Nursing and Rehab
- Location: Wayne, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Infection Prevention and Control Program in a Five Star skilled nursing and rehab center. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN with infection prevention training who likes education, audits, and quality improvement. Benefits include 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holiday pay.
Certified Surgical Technologist – Facial Plastic Surgery
- Employer: Wise Center for Plastic Surgery
- Location: Wayne, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From about $33–$35/hour (plus benefits)
Join a Joint Commission Accredited facial plastic surgery practice with a mix of OR, patient care, and admin work. You’ll scrub cosmetic cases, assist with injectables, help with EMR, and support aesthetic treatments. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Back to Healthcare Chiropractic & Wellness Care, PC
- Location: Wayne, NJ
- Type: Not stated (in-person role)
- Pay: $57.00 – $62.00 per hour
Hands-on PT role doing evals, treatment plans, and therapeutic techniques (including trigger point work) in a wellness setting. Great if you like one-on-one care, tracking progress, and patient education; pediatrics experience is a plus, not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you might have.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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