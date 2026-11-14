🏥 Wayne, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from rehab nursing to surgery and wellness care. If you’re licensed and ready to work in person, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wayne Nursing and Rehab

Wayne Nursing and Rehab Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Infection Prevention and Control Program in a Five Star skilled nursing and rehab center. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN with infection prevention training who likes education, audits, and quality improvement. Benefits include 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: Wise Center for Plastic Surgery

Wise Center for Plastic Surgery Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From about $33–$35/hour (plus benefits)

Join a Joint Commission Accredited facial plastic surgery practice with a mix of OR, patient care, and admin work. You’ll scrub cosmetic cases, assist with injectables, help with EMR, and support aesthetic treatments. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Back to Healthcare Chiropractic & Wellness Care, PC

Back to Healthcare Chiropractic & Wellness Care, PC Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Not stated (in-person role)

Not stated (in-person role) Pay: $57.00 – $62.00 per hour

Hands-on PT role doing evals, treatment plans, and therapeutic techniques (including trigger point work) in a wellness setting. Great if you like one-on-one care, tracking progress, and patient education; pediatrics experience is a plus, not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you might have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.