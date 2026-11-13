Wayne’s schools and training centers are busy and hiring, especially in hands-on career and technical education. If you like teaching real-world skills, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Driving Academy

Driving Academy Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the CDL training yard and help new truck drivers learn the skills they need. You’ll manage instructors, vehicles, and schedules, and also do some hands-on CDL training yourself. Comes with health insurance subsidy, PTO, sick leave, paid holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and professional development.

Employer: Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach high school students in an engineering career and technical program. You’ll need a Career and Technical Education Teacher of Engineering Certification #2545 (or eligibility) and a Bachelor’s in an engineering field; industry and teaching experience plus a Master’s are a bonus.

Employer: Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI)

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2026–2027 school year

Salary: $73,120 – $118,795

Teach health and medical science to career-focused students at PCTI. Requires a Career and Technical Education endorsement with one of these: Health Occupations #4124, Medical Assisting #4125, or General Health Science #4200; Master’s degree preferred. Includes medical, dental, prescription insurance, personal and sick days, and paid holidays.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, check the requirements, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.