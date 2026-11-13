Looking for a fun new friend in the Wayne, NJ area? These adoptable dogs from Hounds in Pounds are already vetted, fixed, and waiting in foster homes for their forever families.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult, about 2 years old

Adult, about Weight: ~ 23 lbs

~ Gender: Female

Health: Fully vetted, spayed , and microchipped

Fully vetted, , and Location: Foster home in Monmouth County, NJ

Foster home in Adoption fee: $540

Adoption area: NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH

NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH Shelter/Rescue: Hounds in Pounds

Cornbread Stuffing is a petite, medium-mix girl “baked to perfection” at about 2 years old. She’s already fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped, and is hanging out in a foster home while she waits for her forever family.

👉 Meet Cornbread Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Adult, about 2 years old

Adult, about Weight: 12 lbs

Gender: Male

Health: Fully vetted, neutered , and microchipped

Fully vetted, , and Location: Foster home in Queens, NY

Foster home in Adoption fee: $650

Adoption area: NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH

NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH Shelter/Rescue: Hounds in Pounds

Whatchamacilit is a tiny, handsome Mini Poodle with a big resume in a small body. He’s leash-savvy, fully vetted, and ready to move from foster care into a permanent home.

👉 Meet Whatchamacilit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult, about 5 years old

Adult, about Weight: 14.6 lbs

Gender: Male

Health: Fully vetted, neutered , and microchipped

Fully vetted, , and Location: Foster home in Suffolk County, NY

Foster home in Adoption fee: $535

Adoption area: NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH

NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH Shelter/Rescue: Hounds in Pounds

Crouton is a small Shih Tzu gentleman, soft and gentle, and already fully vetted and fixed. He’s enjoying foster life while he waits for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wayne, NJ or in one of the listed states, consider opening your home to one of these dogs. You can also visit houndsinpounds.org or call Hounds in Pounds (contact info on their site) to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.