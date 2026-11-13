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🐶 Playful, Quirky Dogs Ready for Adoption Near Wayne, NJ
Looking for a fun new friend in the Wayne, NJ area? These adoptable dogs from Hounds in Pounds are already vetted, fixed, and waiting in foster homes for their forever families.
Cornbread Stuffing
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult, about 2 years old
- Weight: ~23 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Health: Fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped
- Location: Foster home in Monmouth County, NJ
- Adoption fee: $540
- Adoption area: NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH
- Shelter/Rescue: Hounds in Pounds
Cornbread Stuffing is a petite, medium-mix girl “baked to perfection” at about 2 years old. She’s already fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped, and is hanging out in a foster home while she waits for her forever family.
👉 Meet Cornbread Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whatchamacilit
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature)
- Age: Adult, about 2 years old
- Weight: 12 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Health: Fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped
- Location: Foster home in Queens, NY
- Adoption fee: $650
- Adoption area: NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH
- Shelter/Rescue: Hounds in Pounds
Whatchamacilit is a tiny, handsome Mini Poodle with a big resume in a small body. He’s leash-savvy, fully vetted, and ready to move from foster care into a permanent home.
👉 Meet Whatchamacilit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crouton
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Adult, about 5 years old
- Weight: 14.6 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Health: Fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped
- Location: Foster home in Suffolk County, NY
- Adoption fee: $535
- Adoption area: NY, NJ, CT, PA, ME, VT, VA, DE, MD, RI, NH
- Shelter/Rescue: Hounds in Pounds
Crouton is a small Shih Tzu gentleman, soft and gentle, and already fully vetted and fixed. He’s enjoying foster life while he waits for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Wayne, NJ or in one of the listed states, consider opening your home to one of these dogs. You can also visit houndsinpounds.org or call Hounds in Pounds (contact info on their site) to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.